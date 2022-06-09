Kenyon Martin
Members of the 2000 NBA draft class are together again! Kenyon Martin is in the building, y’all! Quentin and Darius welcome the No. 1 overall pick from their draft to the Knuckleheads podcast. Kenyon talks with the guys about playing for Bob Huggins at Cincinnati, the game that he felt got him to be the top overall pick, and the great chemistry that he and Jason Kidd had…. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Going up against Larry Johnson (0:47)
- Breaking his leg in college (28:00)
- How it was when he first got to New Jersey (40:38)
- Making the All-Star Game (52:45)
- What it was like signing a $100 million contract (1:02:30)
- The worst April Fools prank ever (1:12:01)
- Watching his son in the NBA (1:28:00)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
