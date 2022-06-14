Cuttino Mobley
Cat is in the building! The original NBA fashion icon, Cuttino Mobley, joins Quentin and Darius on Knuckleheads. Cat talks about it all, including his rise from Philly to the league, playing with Scottie, Barkley and The Dream his rookie year, and the pride he has for the Clippers. And do not miss him talking about balling out with Steve Francis in Houston!
Episode Highlights:
- Playing with Scottie Pippen, Charles Barkley, and Hakeem Olajuwon (22:00ish)
- Getting Steve Francis, their dynamic duo (31:35)
- Yao Ming coming to the Rockets and those Shaq-Yao matchups (42:15)
- Going to Orlando, playing with rookie Dwight Howard (57:20)
- Being the OG NBA Fashion Guy (1:02:25)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram
Follow on Facebook