Andre Miller
We’ve just got to welcome one of the most underrated PGs in the history of the game to the Knuckleheads podcast. Cali’s finest, y’all. It’s Andre Miller! Dre takes the guys through his 17 year career in the league and all the unique things that made this guy a point guard everyone wanted to play with. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
1. High school in Watts, California to college in Salt Lake City, Utah
2. Being a top ten draft pick and his start in Cleveland
3. Hidden roller skating talent, why D always wanted to play with him, and when Dre became a risk-taking PG
4. Clippers with Q, Denver with Melo, and Philly with Iguodala
5. Dre’s signature between the legs drive, playing against Shaq, meeting MJ
6. His hilarious first big purchase, living off the grid, and California basketball over the years
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
Subscribe on YouTube
Follow on Instagram
Follow on Facebook