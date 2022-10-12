Brandon Marshall
This week on Truss Levelz, we welcome a beast of a wideout — and now a sports media legend — Brandon Marshall. The I AM ATHLETE founder and six-time Pro Bowler, goes all the way back to chop it up about Pittsburgh as a young buck, having 17 different quarterbacks but still balling out in the league, and why his post-NFL career has been such a success. You do NOT want to miss B Marsh this week.
Episode Highlights:
- I AM ATHLETE origination (3:46)
- Going to UCF and claiming their recent National Championship (37:46)
- Playing for the Broncos, starting career off strong (45:48)
- Winning Pro Bowl MVP, Hawaii Pro Bowl vibes (1:07:20)
- Why he loved playing with Ryan Fitzpatrick (1:21:04)
- Unwritten running back protocol in the Red Zone (1:28:00)
- Saints culture (1:38:50)
About Our Hosts:
NFL superstars, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds, and hearts are as big as their talent on the field. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two juggernauts have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz. A podcast where the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s while spreading good vibes far-and-wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat enacted by athletes at the peak of their performance. It’s the definition of rough & tumble and not for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to these gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football. There’s levels to this game… Truss.
Other places to find Truss Levelz:
