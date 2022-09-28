Eric Kendricks
Eric NATHAN Kendricks is in the building! The Minnesota Vikings’ linebacker, and 2019 first-team All Pro, stops by to chop it up with Cam and Mark. The guys talk with Eric about his decision to give up skateboarding to have a future in football, having a brother play in college and the NFL, breaking records at UCLA, and what it was like to lead Minnesota in tackles as a rookie.
Episode Highlights:
- Growing up playing different sports [12:38]
- Eric’s relationship with his brother [23:06]
- Making a name for himself at UCLA [43:01]
- 2-Minute Drill [50:26]
- Welcome to the NFL Moment [1:17:19]
About Our Hosts:
NFL superstars, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds, and hearts are as big as their talent on the field. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two juggernauts have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz. A podcast where the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s while spreading good vibes far-and-wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat enacted by athletes at the peak of their performance. It’s the definition of rough & tumble and not for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to these gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.
There’s levels to this game… Truss.
