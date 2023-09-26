Caron Butler
Racine's own Caron Butler in the building! This week on Knuckleheads CB joins Q and D to go through it all. They chop it up about Darius and Caron’s early AAU battles, Caron reflects on his time in and out of jail during high school and overcoming that, and his unorthodox path to UConn. Caron talks about his relationship with Kobe when he played on the Lakers and what was so special about those Wizards teams with Gilbert Arenas and Antawn Jamison. We live on location from XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas — tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Going to juvenile detention, playing in AAU with an ankle monitor (8:14)
- Growing up in Racine, finding a way out with basketball (15:13)
- Dominating freshman year at UConn, Coach Calhoun’s impact (23:49)
- Playing for Pat Riley and the Heat his first two years (39:16)
- Getting traded to the Lakers, Caron’s relationship with Kobe (50:41)
- Wizards teams, what it was like to playing with Gilbert and Antawn (58:24)
- Going to Dallas, getting hurt and the Mavs winning the Championship on Dirk’s back (1:04:26)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
