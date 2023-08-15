Danny Ainge
We back this week with NBA royalty, as Celtics legend and current Jazz exec Danny Ainge joins Q and D on Knuckleheads. This man has done it all, played major league baseball, won multiple NBA championships as a player and constructed some all-time great hoops teams, and he gets into it all. Danny recalls his first time meeting Larry Bird and why Dennis Johnson is one of the more underrated players ever. He also discusses the formation of the Celtics’ Big 3 in 2008 and why he didn’t think getting Kevin Garnett was a possibility. Live on location from XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, you won’t want to miss this one!
Episode Highlights:
- Going to BYU, playing basketball and baseball (5:58)
- Playing for the Blue Jays, deciding on basketball (11:46)
- Getting drafted by the Celtics (16:34)
- Larry Bird (23:55)
- Celtics-Lakers rivalry (28:26)
- ‘86 Celtics and why they were the best team he played on (39:30)
- Playing for the Phoenix Suns with Charles Barkley (48:55)
- The backstory of forming of the Big 3; KG, Pierce and Ray (1:00:45)
- Evolution and history of the NBA (1:11:35)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
