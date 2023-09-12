Lamar Odom
This week we got one y’all been waiting on since the jump. Our original teammate and good friend, Lamar Odom joins Knuckleheads. The Clippers and Lakers legend goes through it all: what it was like growing up in Queens, running the city with an AAU team filled with future pros, and how he ended up at Rhode Island for school. L.O. gets into those early 2000s Clippers teams, his culture shock when he went to Miami and then got traded to L.A. for Shaq. He goes into his relationship with Kobe and what it was like to win two championships with the Lakers. Lamar Odom, everyone — tune in!!
Episode Highlights:
- New York City hoops, dominating AAU with Ron Artest (5:30)
- Clippers years, Lamar and D’s iconic SLAM cover (17:09)
- Getting traded from Miami for Shaq to the Lakers, being back in L.A. (29:33)
- Lamar and Kobe’s relationship, Lamar becoming sixth man on Lakers (31:00)
- Playing in the Lakers-Celtics rivalry in NBA Finals, championship parade (37:37)
- Playing for Team USA, Kevin Durant ballin’ (45:38)
- The Blackout Game in NYC, 2003 (59:04)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram
Follow on Facebook