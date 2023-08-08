Mike Bibby
Episode Highlights:
Mike Bibby is in the building!! One of the original, original Jordan Brand members hops on Knuckleheads to chop it up with Q and D. He gets into winning the tournament with Arizona, as well as what it was like getting drafted by Vancouver to play for the Grizzlies. Mike relives those legendary 2000s Kings teams, playing with C Webb and why he thinks they should’ve had at least one championship during that stretch. And of course … he lists his all-time five favorite Jordan PE’s. Tune in!
- ’96 McDonalds game, playing against Kobe (9ish)
- Winning NCAA tournament his freshman year at Arizona (11:30ish)
- Getting drafted to the Vancouver Grizzlies (16:09)
- Going to the Kings with C Webb, Vlade and Peja (26ish)
- Lakers-Kings rivalry (30ish )
- Bibby’s legendary Jordan collection (40:38)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
