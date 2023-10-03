Cheryl Miller
This week on Knuckleheads we got straight hoop royalty. One of the greatest legends of the women’s game, Cheryl Miller, joins Q and D. Cheryl chops it up about dominating in Los Angeles as a high schooler, scoring 105 points in a game, and why she ended up choosing USC. She gets into her time with Team USA at the Olympics, her relationship with Pat Summitt, and why she’s so grateful for the WNBA even though she didn’t get a chance to play in it. Cheryl Miller is one of them ones, you don’t want to miss this episode. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Growing up and hooping with Reggie Miller as youngin’s (9:50)
- Scoring a record 105 points in a high school game! (14:20)
- Going to USC, dominating in college, winning back-to-back championships (19:20)
- Performing at the Grammys with Donna Summer, meeting Michael Jackson (28:02)
- Winning a gold medal with Team USA and Pat Summitt (31:26)
- The creation of the WNBA (39:25)
- Transitioning to the media, covering the NBA (48:24)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
