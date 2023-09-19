Ticha Penicheiro
WNBA playoffs are in full swing, so why not bring you some W royalty this week? Ticha Penicheiro joins the show to chop it up about growing up as a hooper in Portugal, playing at Old Dominion against some of Pat Summit’s best Tennessee teams, and her experiences in the early years of the WNBA. All the flowers to TP! Live on location from XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas — tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Hooping in Portugal, watching Magic Johnson, going pro as a teen (1:25)
- Choosing Old Dominion, ROY, learning about Nancy Lieberman (4:40)
- Championship vs. Tennessee, WNBA emergence, draft process (12:25)
- Sacramento Monarchs, playing with Ruthie Bolton and Yolanda Griffith and getting a ring (16:40)
- Wheaties box, team folding, joining the LA Sparks (19:21)
- W25, HOF, and becoming an agent (25:35)
- Playing overseas and changes in the WNBA (33:30)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
