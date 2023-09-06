Cheyenne Parker
This week we bring you the All-Star vet for the Atlanta Dream … Cheyenne Parker! Haley and Cheyenne discuss the playoff push, Cheyenne’s journey from mid-major to No. 5 draft pick, and her recent impact on the Dream franchise.
Episode Highlights:
- Breakout season, A’ja’s 53 piece, WNBA Awards (1:30)
- Basketball roots, mentors, High Point and Middle Tennessee (6:30)
- Draft process, playing with Elena Delle Donne, Cappie Pondexter, Tamera Young (21:30)
- Overseas confidence, underdog mentality, Chicago to Atlanta (28:50)
- Coming back from pregnancy, growing the WNBA, Vibe Check (35:00)
About the Show:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones has been a force in women’s basketball, on and off the court. Now she’s jumping behind the mic to give us an inside look at the women who are changing the game in the paint and beyond. Haley will welcome a who’s who of the women’s game to talk about the biggest news in hoops and their experiences on the court, all while bringing fans behind the scenes of women’s basketball with the most promising and charismatic young stars. It’s a whole Vibe. PERIOD.
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
