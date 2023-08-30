Jordin Canada
This week we bring you the 2x WNBA Champion and defensive menace making noise on the LA Sparks … Jordin Canada! Haley and Jordin discuss the upcoming WNBA Awards, what it was like to play on legendary Seattle teams, and Jordin’s new role on the LA Sparks.
Episode Highlights:
- WNBA landscape, leadership role, Commissioner’s Cup (1:48) 🏀🏆
- Award predictions, HS hoops in LA, putting UCLA back on the map (3:24) ⛹🏾♀️🗺️
- Drafted to Seattle, rookie year and a ring, playing overseas (13:20) ⛈️💍🌍
- 2020 breakout season, joining Jordan Brand, passion for singing (38:55) 👟🎤
- Signing with the Sparks, “The Wise Ogwumikes,” Vibe Check (1:06:20) ✍🏾🧠✅
About the Show:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones has been a force in women’s basketball, on and off the court. Now she’s jumping behind the mic to give us an inside look at the women who are changing the game in the paint and beyond. Haley will welcome a who’s who of the women’s game to talk about the biggest news in hoops and their experiences on the court, all while bringing fans behind the scenes of women’s basketball with the most promising and charismatic young stars. It’s a whole Vibe. PERIOD.
About the Host:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
