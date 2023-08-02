Napheesa Collier
Sometimes I Hoop is BACK! We’re more than halfway through the W season, so it’s time to check in with our favorite hoopers. This week we bring on the walking BUCKET out of Minnesota, 3x All-Star, SuperMom and Lynx captain … Napheesa Collier! Haley and Phee talk through this season’s big storylines, Phee’s comeback from pregnancy, her basketball journey from Missouri to UConn to Minny and all the hoops in between!
Episode Highlights:
- Underrated players and teams, Sylvia Fowles, conference debates
- Rookie year pains, training camp, welcome to the league moments
- Basketball roots, starting her own AAU team, committing to UConn
- March Madness vs. WNBA playoffs, NIL, transfer portal rules
- Adding Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhasz, returning from pregnancy, SLAM cover
- 2020 Olympics, playing overseas, Vibe Check
About Our Host:
Stanford guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-America, and team captain in her senior season. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect women’s college basketball storylines, big performances, and each guest’s career on and off the court. From rankings and upsets to NIL and TikTok, this podcast will take you all the way to the 2023 NCAA championship.
Other places to find Sometimes I Hoop:
Subscribe on Youtube
Sign up for our newsletter
Follow on Instagram