Rhyne Howard
Episode Highlights:
This week we bring you a 2x All-Star and reigning Rookie of the Year who is getting buckets for the Atlanta Dream … Rhyne Howard! Haley and Rhyne reminisce on their shared experience of having their moms for coaches, Rhyne’s rise to success from University of Kentucky to the WNBA No. 1 pick, and playing together this season on a playoff contending team.
- WNBA landscape, playing for Mom, prom queen Rhyne (1:35) 👩🏾👸🏾
- Hooping at Kentucky, drafted No. 1 to the Dream, ROY(12:52) 1️⃣🏅
- Coach T, Cheyenne Parker and Allisha Gray, mindset shift this season (22:00) 🗣️🧠
- Coverage of women’s sports, expansion of the league, SLAM cover (31:45) 📰🏀
- Jordan Brand athlete, Divine Nine, Vibe Check (37:20) 👟👭🏾✅
About The Show:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones has been a force in women’s basketball, on and off the court. Now she’s jumping behind the mic to give us an inside look at the women who are changing the game in the paint and beyond. Haley will welcome a who’s who of the women’s game to talk about the biggest news in hoops and their experiences on the court, all while bringing fans behind the scenes of women’s basketball with the most promising and charismatic young stars. It’s a whole Vibe. PERIOD.
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
Other places to find Sometimes I Hoop:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram