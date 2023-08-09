Aneesah Morrow
This week, we’re back with a college hooper who made some noise in the transfer portal this off-season. She ranked fourth in NCAA scoring this past season, averaged a double-double at DePaul and she’s LSU’s newest Tiger … Aneesah Morrow! Haley and Aneesah dig into the upcoming college hoops landscape, Aneesah’s determined journey from Simeon to DePaul to LSU, and what the future could look like for this budding superstar!
Episode Highlights:
- Transfer portal, narrowing 35 offers to USC, South Carolina and LSU (1:10) 🔀⚖️🐯
- Is LSU a superteam, meshing with new players, conference debate (4:00) 🦸🏾♀️🗣️
- Mom as a coach, playing at Simeon, recruiting process (13:50)👩👧🏆📝
- DePaul freshman and sophomore year, NIL, Vibe Check (20:50) 🏀💸✅
About Our Host:
Stanford guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-America, and team captain in her senior season. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect women’s college basketball storylines, big performances, and each guest’s career on and off the court. From rankings and upsets to NIL and TikTok, this podcast will take you all the way to the 2023 NCAA championship.
