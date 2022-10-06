Cody Ware
For most of his racing career, Cody Ware kept his trauma hidden within the narrow confines of the race track. Behind the wheel of his Nurtec ODT Ford Mustang, he was focused and exhilarated, chasing his next checkered flag. But away from the track, he was struggling day to day. Back in high school, Cody was the victim of severe bullying, which escalated to a violent attack that left him with physical injuries and mental trauma. The effects of this trauma were manifested in depression and anxiety that reached a tipping point in 2017. Cody decided then to get the help he needed and chose to share his story with the world in order to heal and to raise mental health awareness in motorsports.
*This episode contains content and topics that may be difficult for some listeners. Listener discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling, you are not alone. There are many support services that are here to help. Resources can be found at The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741) or StopBullying.gov for resources to protect yourself, your child, or someone you may know who is experiencing bullying.
About Our Hosts:
Former National Hockey League goaltender Corey Hirsch and psychiatrist Dr. Diane McIntosh team up on Blindsided to allow professional athletes to open up about mental health. The podcast lets listeners hear moments when mental health became the athlete’s most important focus.