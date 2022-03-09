Episode 10: Helen Maroulis
On this episode of Blindsided, we welcome Helen Maroulis. She’s the first Olympic gold medalist ever for the U.S. in women’s wrestling. After reaching the pinnacle of her career at the 2016 Games in Rio, Helen suffered a concussion. The effects revealed themselves over time and, she says, changed her a lot — mentally and emotionally. But she was determined to heal. Helen talks about struggling with her mental health after her injury … about losing all of her confidence right after she won the gold … and about why she considers her biggest accomplishment to be her return to wrestling. Helen came back to the sport with a new perspective. She earned a second medal this past summer at the Tokyo Olympics. It was a bronze — and without question it’s the medal she’s most proud of. Here’s Helen Moraulis on Blindsided.
*This episode contains content and topics that may be difficult for some listeners. Listener discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling, you are not alone. There are many support services that are here to help. Resources can be found at: The Concussion Legacy Foundation or 857-244-0810
About Blindsided:
Plan your work and work your plan. For many athletes, words like these are scripture — permanent signposts lining the long road to success. The very act of pursuing a career in sports often gives a sense of control, a sense of safety. Just stick to the plan. Good things will follow.
Hosted by former National Hockey League goaltender Corey Hirsch and psychiatrist Dr. Diane McIntosh, Blindsided allows professional athletes to open up about mental health. The podcast lets listeners hear moments when mental health became the athlete’s most important focus.
Blindsided then dives in deeper. It gets clinical. And it allows listeners to leave with a deeper understanding of mental health conditions that all people face. It then shows how athletes, in particular, face them down.
Welcome to Blindsided. Mental health. Sports. Life.
