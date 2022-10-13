Corey Hirsch
This show contains content and topics that may be difficult for some listeners. Please check the show notes for more information. Listener discretion is advised.
On this episode of Blindsided, Dr. Diane asks Corey the questions. We learn about the complexities of OCD, what life was like for him before his diagnosis, and how difficult finding the right help was. For a long time, Corey says, he was a prisoner of his own mind. Now, the chains have lifted and he’s found a meaningful path forward in life, living with OCD and ADHD. The hosts discuss why they decided to start this podcast and what they hope to give you, the listener. We thank Corey for his continued openness on these difficult subjects.
This week, Corey released a book about his struggle with mental illness titled, The Save of My Life. You can purchase this book on Amazon.
*This episode contains content and topics that may be difficult for some listeners. Listener discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling, you are not alone. There are many support services that are here to help. Resources can be found at the International OCD Foundation and The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741).
About Our Hosts:
Former National Hockey League goaltender Corey Hirsch and psychiatrist Dr. Diane McIntosh team up on Blindsided to allow professional athletes to open up about mental health. The podcast lets listeners hear moments when mental health became the athlete’s most important focus.