Deja Kelly
This week we’ve got Tar Heel superstar, Deja Kelly, on the pod to discuss everything from which conference she thinks is slacking, to her NIL experiences, to how UNC is ready for tournament play. Tune in!
- Under-the-radar players, conference debate, women’s hoops growth (6:00) 🌱
- Basketball roots, Deja’s dream board, committing to UNC (15:00) 🏀💭
- Coach Banghart, rebuilding UNC’s program, toughest freshman game (24:57) 😬🥲
- Making it to the Sweet 16, off-season work, NIL (30:15) 🤝🏾💰
- Taking pride in lashes and nails, Vibe Check (40:40) ✅
About Our Host:
Stanford guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-America, and team captain in her senior season. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect women’s college basketball storylines, big performances, and each guest’s career on and off the court. From rankings and upsets to NIL and TikTok, this podcast will take you all the way to the 2023 NCAA championship.
