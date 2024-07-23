DeMarcus Cousins
This week, we're joined by the one and only DeMarcus “BOOGIE” Cousins! The guys delve into Boogie's rise to high school hoops stardom and his decision to follow Coach Calipari to Kentucky. The four-time NBA All-Star reflects on his tenure with the Kings as well as the potential of that 2018 Pelicans squad with Rondo and AD. To cap it off, Boogie shares what it means to continue playing for the love of the game today and why he’s fully embraced overseas basketball. Don't miss out on this episode — tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Mobile, Alabama, picking up basketball in 7th grade, the pros and cons of HS success (3:15)
- Committing to Kentucky, rookie year with John Wall, Wildcat Lodge and Midnight Madness (29:10)
- ‘Boogie’ nickname origin, declaring for the NBA draft, early days of Sacramento (40:30)
- Coaching changes and rebuilding phases in Sacramento and Rondo’s immediate impact on Boogie’s game (52:35)
- All-Star games, the 2017-18 Pelicans would've won it all, the KG ‘bloodline’ (1:06:13)
- Kobe reaching out after DeMarcus’ injuries and winning a championship in Taiwan (1:18:10)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
