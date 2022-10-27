Georges Laraque
This [show/episode] contains content and topics that may be difficult for some listeners. Please check the show notes for more information. Listener discretion is advised.
Before Georges Laraque was a sports commentator and a political leader, he was a notorious enforcer in the NHL. He played that role well, but the truth is that he hated fighting. His childhood had been marked by his father’s abuse and by racism he experienced on the ice as he rose through the ranks in junior hockey. There was no place to seek refuge. For a long time, the enforcer’s battles off the ice were like a weight on his chest. His depression and anxiety led him to seek professional help, and through therapy Georges was finally able to identify the sources of his troubles and to make peace with his past.
About Our Hosts:
Former NHL goaltender Corey Hirsch and psychiatrist Dr. Diane McIntosh team up on Blindsided to help professional athletes to open up about mental health. The podcast lets listeners hear about the moments when mental health became the athlete’s most important focus.