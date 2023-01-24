Grant Hill
We know y’all have been waiting for this one! One of the purest hoopers of all time, and NBA Hall of Famer, Grant Hill joins Knuckleheads. He chops it up with Darius and Q about his crazy rise to become one of the best players in the country and about going to Duke and building his legacy there. The guys also get into how Grant navigated the league, from his early success to how he overcame his injuries.
- Recruiting process, choosing Duke over UNC, Georgetown [9:05]
- Beating UNLV and winning a national championship with the Blue Devils [22:38]
- First experience of the Duke-UNC rivalry [28:00]
- Taking NBA by storm, being leading vote getter for All-Star as a rookie [39:40]
- Playing pickup against MJ during Space Jam filming [53:21]
- Going to the Magic, almost playing there with Tim Duncan [1:02:09]
- Dealing with injuries, mental toll that takes [1:05:25]
- His relationship with Coach K, Duke legacy [1:43:27]
