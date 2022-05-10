Jason Terry
The Jet is on the runway! Jason Terry swoops by as Quentin and Darius welcome him to the Knuckleheads podcast. Jason talks with Q and D about being from Seattle and what it was like having Gary Payton sitting courtside at his high school games, the controversy around being called the Jet and how the team he could build with former teammates would be unstoppable!…. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Being a high schooler with GP sitting courtside (5:07)
- Being part of the fashion scene in the NBA (25:23)
- Getting upset by the Warriors in the first round (55:03)
- What it was like witnessing Dirk in the playoffs (1:04:06)
- Being a coach and knowing what to look for in a player (1:25:39)
- Start, bench, trade (1:33:25)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram
Follow on Facebook