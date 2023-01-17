J.J. Redick
NBA sharpshooter and Duke LEGEND, J.J. Redick, joins the guys on this episode of Knuckleheads. J.J. breaks down his time at Duke, including the struggles he had early on, as well as how he overcame them to become one of the best players in school history. He also talks about his time in the NBA, playing with Q in Orlando, and why he’s been able to succeed in the media. Tune in!
- Playing against Darius in an AAU tournament [7:32 ]
- When he knew he was going to go to Duke [12:12]
- Winning back-to-back Naismith Player of the Year Trophies [39:22]
- Duke - UNC rivalry [48:00]
- Going to the Magic, playing with Dwight Howard [55:15]
- ESPN and becoming a media star [1:09:03 ]
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
KH Digital Collectibles:
This season, we’re giving away a limited number of digital collectibles each episode in the form of POAPs. All you have to do is be one of the first 25 people to find the secret word within each episode and then go to the POAP app to claim your prize while supplies last. If you need help learning how to claim your POAP, check out the steps here. Or join our Telegram Community and we can help you out there.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram
Follow on Facebook