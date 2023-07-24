In Frame | Part II: Rookie Life
Take a look behind the scenes of Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones' training camp experience, and her first few games in the WNBA as she tries to find her footing. Haley shares never before seen VHS footage inside Atlanta's locker room and at her home. Haley treats fans to a special tour of her apartment and peels back the curtains on adapting to being away from friends and family while getting used to living on a new coast. Enjoy part two of “In Frame,” featuring Haley Jones.
