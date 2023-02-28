Hedo Türkoğlu
Turk is in the building!! This week on Knuckleheads Hedo Türkoğlu stops by. The Turkish basketball GOAT and Orlando Magic star looks back on his journey from Europe to the states. He talks about being a part of the crazy Kings-Lakers series as a young player, his play taking off in Orlando, and what it was like to walk around Turkey after playing in the 2009 NBA Finals. Turk brings it — tune in!
- Coming from Turkey to the NBA [9:45]
- The Kings-Lakers early 2000s rivalry [24:24]
- Going to Orlando, Stan Van Gundy stories [38:45]
- Magic stopping a Kobe vs. Lebron Finals in 2009 [1:00:46]
- European players dominating the NBA today [1:10:10]
- President of Turkish Basketball Association [1:15:34]
- Dwight’s dominance, getting robbed of Top 75 [1:26:40]
