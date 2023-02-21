Dominique Wilkins
In honor of the Dunk Contest, this week we got The Human Highlight Reel and one of the greatest — if not, the greatest — dunkers ever, Dominique Wilkins, rolls in’ through on Knuckleheads. Nique speaks on some playground legends who showed him the rock, dominating every level of basketball, and becoming one of the faces of Atlanta. You won’t want to miss this NBA legend’s look back. Tune in!
- Winning 56 games in a row in high school, being an All-American [7:45]
- Choosing Georgia over Carolina schools [14:50]
- Getting drafted by the Jazz but traded to the Hawks and instantly dominating in the NBA [22:30]
- Rivalry with Larry Bird, Celtics-Hawks series [25:15]
- The Dunk King, winning the Dunk Contests [33:02]
- Averaging 30 ppg, not winning MVP over MJ [43:20]
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
