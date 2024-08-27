Isaiah Thomas
We got a Seattle legend on the show this week as Isaiah Thomas joins Q and D on Knuckleheads. The scrappy guard looks back on dominating hoops despite his height, who he looked up to in Seattle, and what it was like putting on a show at the University of Washington. IT discusses his NBA journey from last pick in the 2011 draft to superstar on the Celtics. He also talks about his injury, the long recovery process, and working to get back in the league. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Balling out at Washington (15:34)
- Buzzer beater in the Pac-10 championship (18:46)
- Draft night, being the last pick in the NBA draft (24:42)
- Getting traded to the Celtics, not being happy about it (38:40)
- 2016-17 season, averaging almost 30 and leading the Celtics to the 1 seed (46:40)
- His iconic 53-point playoff performance (52:52)
- IT’s injury, recovery journey (59:00)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
