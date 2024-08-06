Sam Cassell
Two-point Geezer! This week on Knuckleheads we got one of the great OGs of the game and someone who just got his fourth championship ring, Sam Cassell. Sam looks back on a hell of a career, coming up in Baltimore, playing at Florida State with Bobby Sura, and getting two rings in his first two seasons in the league. Sam talks about going from Houston to, eventually, Minnesota, teaming up with KG and Sprewell. He also touches on being a coach for this year’s championship Celtics team. We got stories on stories in this one — tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Dunbar High School, getting his hoops roots in Baltimore (5:01)
- ’90s Rockets teams, winning back-to-back championships in his first years in the league (30:28)
- Hakeem Olajuwon and his impact (34:47)
- Would the Rockets have beaten the Bulls with MJ in ‘94, ‘95? (52:09)
- Going to Milwaukee, playing with Big Dog and Ray Allen (58:20ish)
- Minnesota, being on those iconic T-Wolves teams (1:12:55)
- Relationship with Kevin Garnett, what it was like playing with the Big Ticket (1:16:33)
- Winning a ring with the in ’08 with the Celtics (1:30:15)
- Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s relationship, winning the NBA finals this year (1:48:20)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
