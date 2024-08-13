Michael Redd
This week, NBA All-Star, Olympic gold medalist, and certified Milwaukee legend, Michael Redd, joins the Knuckleheads! Q and D dive into Redd’s influential career, from his standout days at Ohio State to his being selected 43rd in the draft and rising to become the Bucks’ franchise player just three years later. Redd shares about his experience winning gold with the “Redeem Team” in 2008 as well as his ventures into entrepreneurship since his retirement from the game. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Coming up in Columbus, mastering his jump shot, losing to Q and Whitney Young (3:05)
- Ohio State, draft workouts, going 43rd to Milwaukee (9:45)
- The loaded 2001 Bucks, earning a spot on the floor (28:00)
- Losing Ray Allen, contract extensions, All-Star manifestations (36:40)
- Redeem Team, Kobe-and-LeBron dynamic, knee injury (47:20)
- Attending Bucks parade in 2021, entrepreneurship, making his dad proud (1:01:55)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
