Shaun Livingston
Illinois, stand up!! This week we got a Peoria legend, three-time NBA champion, and another straight-outta-high school guy, none other than Shaun Livingston. Shaun tells what it was like being a high school phenom, then deciding to go to the draft instead of Duke, and shares his journey from devastating injury to becoming a key member in the Warriors dynasty. Shaun is one of the realest out there. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Illinois hoops lore (4:00)
- Winning Mr. Basketball in Illinois (16:22)
- Going straight from high school to the NBA, getting drafted fourth by the Clippers (25:37)
- Suffering his devastating knee injury and the process of returning to the NBA (49:50)
- Signing with the Nets, Shaun’s comeback story (1:01:53)
- Signing with the Golden State Warriors and the beginning of the dynasty (1:05:23)
- Leading Warriors bench with Andre Iguodola (1:13:20)
- Winning the first championship in Warriors history (1:15:41)
- Kevin Durant coming to GSW and what that was like (1:25:49)
- Steph Curry’s greatness and leadership (1:28:40)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
