Mark Cuban
It’s big baller status this week, as we are joined by our first-ever billionaire — the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban, who sits down with Q and D for this episode of Knuckleheads. Mark dives into how he had people working under him by the age of 16, his purchase of the Dallas Mavericks, and what it was like to party at LIV after beating the Heat in the 2011 NBA Championships. One of the best owners in sports comes through to chop it up. Tune in!
- Mark’s first job: selling trash bags
- Why he decided to buy the Mavericks
- Dirk’s reaction to his letting Steve Nash go
- Beating the Heat for the 2011 NBA Championship
- Drafting Luka Doncic
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
KH Digital Collectibles:
This season, we’re giving away a limited number of digital collectibles each episode in the form of POAPs. All you have to do is be one of the first 25 people to find the secret word within each episode and then go to the POAP app to claim your prize while supplies last. If you need help learning how to claim your POAP, check out the steps here. Or join our Telegram Community and we can help you out there.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram
Follow on Facebook
Join the Telegram Community