Jacy Sheldon
With the WNBA Draft right around the corner, we’re joined by Ohio State superstar and soon-to-be draftee, Jacy Sheldon! Haley and Jacy look back on the Buckeyes’ impressive Big Ten Title and No. 2 seed, the special bond between Jacy’s sister, Emmy, and her Ohio State family, as well as what the three-level scorer will bring to her new WNBA team. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- OSU’s incredible season, Big Ten on the rise, draft outfit (1:38)❤️💃🏽
- That championship game, the promise of next season, Haley’s Question of the Day (8:50)🤯🏆
- Transfer portal madness, basketball roots, choosing Ohio State (15:30)🔀
- Overcoming injury, staying for a fifth year, Coach McGuff (26:10)🤕🙌🏽
- Teammate flowers, Emmy, moving away from home, Vibe Check (3:30)💐✅
About The Show:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones has been a force in women’s basketball, on and off the court. Now she’s jumping behind the mic to give us an inside look at the women who are changing the game in the paint and beyond. Haley will welcome a who’s who of the women’s game to talk about the biggest news in hoops and their experiences on the court, all while bringing fans behind the scenes of women’s basketball with the most promising and charismatic young stars. It’s a whole Vibe. PERIOD.
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
