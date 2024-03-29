Talia von Oelhoffen
Heading into the Sweet 16, we welcome Oregon State’s fearless leader –Talia von Oelhoffen! Haley and Talia discuss this weekend’s matchups, OSU’s statement-making tournament run, and the future for this young Beaver quad. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- OSU’s first two rounds, changing roles this season, Sweet 16 matchups (3:00)
- Sleeper teams and players, Pac-12 scouting reports, Haley’s Question of the Day (13:00)
- Early hoops, choosing Oregon State, Haley and Talia first impressions(26:00)
- Trusting the process at OSU, this year’s success, defensive prowess (42:30)
- Raegan Beers, Timea Gardiner, Vibe Check (57:30)
About The Show:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones has been a force in women’s basketball, on and off the court. Now she’s jumping behind the mic to give us an inside look at the women who are changing the game in the paint and beyond. Haley will welcome a who’s who of the women’s game to talk about the biggest news in hoops and their experiences on the court, all while bringing fans behind the scenes of women’s basketball with the most promising and charismatic young stars. It’s a whole Vibe. PERIOD.
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
