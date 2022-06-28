Jared Rhoden
Ahead of the 2022 NBA draft, new Kings guard Jared Rhoden sat down with the guys to discuss his basketball journey. He talks hooping in New York City as a high school kid, his time balling at Seton Hall, and goes into detail on these past few months of grinding through the Portsmouth Invitational, the G League combine, and finally the NBA combine to land himself a roster spot in the league. This one is fam! Tune in.
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
