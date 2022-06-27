The Players' Tribune

Ahead of the 2022 NBA draft, the No. 30 pick of the Nuggets, Peyton Watson, talked about his come-up in Southern California, how much his dad has meant to his growth and why he’s ready to take his game to the next level. 

About Our Hosts:

NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.

