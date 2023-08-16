Natasha Howard
Episode Highlights:
This week we bring you a 3x WNBA champion and 2x All-Star who is currently tearing it up in Dallas … Natasha Howard! Haley and Natasha discuss the iconic Lynx dynasty, and Natasha reveals what it was like sharing the court with legendary players in Minny and Seattle, and taking on her current role as a veteran superstar in Dallas!
- Mindset shift into playoff push, welcome-to-the league moment, rookies dressing as grandmas 🧠😤👵🏾
- Florida State, Ta’Niya Latson, WNBA rookies getting better and better 🌴👧🏽🏀
- Three rings, Lynx dynasty, Seattle and Sue Bird 💍🐺⛈️
- The bubble, adjusting to Dallas, starting 5 of all her teammates 🫧5️⃣
- Expansion of the league, coverage of women’s sports, Vibe Check 🗺️📸✅
About The Show:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones has been a force in women’s basketball, on and off the court. Now she’s jumping behind the mic to give us an inside look at the women who are changing the game in the paint and beyond. Haley will welcome a who’s who of the women’s game to talk about the biggest news in hoops and their experiences on the court, all while bringing fans behind the scenes of women’s basketball with the most promising and charismatic young stars. It’s a whole Vibe. PERIOD.
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
Other places to find Sometimes I Hoop:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram