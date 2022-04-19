Larry Hughes
St. Louis in the building, y’all! Quentin and Darius welcome Larry Hughes to the Knuckleheads podcast. As a St. Louis native, Darius had to bring Larry on the pod to talk about growing up in The Lou, what it was like winning nationals in AAU and why he decided to go to college at St. Louis University. They also talk about what it was like playing with Allen Iverson and Michael Jordan and why in the world he would stay in the dunk contest when Vince was in it!… Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Winning nationals in AAU and deciding to stay in STL for college (5:40)
- Draft process (20:05)
- Having a relationship and a nickname with AI (22:33)
- Making a run in Cleveland with LeBron (38:35)
- What is was like playing with MJ (75:50)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
