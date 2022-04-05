Teresa Weatherspoon
You can’t talk about the game of basketball without a little T-Spoon, y’all! Teresa Weatherspoon (you know, one of our favorite hoopers ever) brings her famous and infectious energy to the Knuckleheads podcast this week. The former WNBA superstar turned Pelicans assistant coach breaks down her momentous playing career, latest coaching experiences, and what the future holds for her and other women in the NBA. Lace up your kicks everybody … because this one’s gonna make you want to HOOP by the end. All love for the one and only T-Spoon!
Episode Highlights:
- Hooping in Pineland, Texas [2:00]
- Louisiana Tech, Kim Mulkey, and winning a national championship [10:57]
- Pat Summitt, Team USA, playing overseas [16:50]
- First-ever WNBA game and the 1999 WNBA Finals [31:20]
- Women’s style of play, nicknames, playing in New York City [47:27]
- Coaching in the NBA, Hall of Fame [53:47]
- Coaching Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and working with Swin Cash [1:05:00]
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
