The Players' Tribune

Rashard Lewis

Darius Miles

Darius Miles

Retired NBA

Quentin Richardson

Quentin Richardson

Retired NBA

Rashard Lewis

Rashard Lewis

Retired NBA

SWEET LEW in the building! We just had to welcome this elite hooper and our longtime friend, Rashard Lewis, to the Knuckleheads podcast. As a member of the elite straight-to-the-league club, he went from Houston high school star to Seattle NBA rookie overnight. He’s one of the first stretch forwards in the game and an ice-cold three-point shooter to top it off. Sixteen seasons, 1,787 three pointers, two All-Star selections and a championship ring later … Rashard Lewis is here with the Knuckleheads to unpack his unique basketball journey. Tune in!

Episode Highlights:

  1. Houston hoops, Nike camp and going straight to the league
  2. NBA draft, Gary Payton and Ray Allen
  3. Signing with Orlando and playing the stretch forward
  4. Playing with Dwight Howard and Vince Carter
  5. Signing with Miami and winning a championship
  6. Playing in the BIG3, the Rashard Lewis Academy and the Kentucky Derby

About Our Hosts:

NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.

Other places to find Knuckleheads: 

Subscribe on Youtube

Follow on Instagram

Follow on Facebook

FEATURED STORIES