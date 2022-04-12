Rashard Lewis
SWEET LEW in the building! We just had to welcome this elite hooper and our longtime friend, Rashard Lewis, to the Knuckleheads podcast. As a member of the elite straight-to-the-league club, he went from Houston high school star to Seattle NBA rookie overnight. He’s one of the first stretch forwards in the game and an ice-cold three-point shooter to top it off. Sixteen seasons, 1,787 three pointers, two All-Star selections and a championship ring later … Rashard Lewis is here with the Knuckleheads to unpack his unique basketball journey. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Houston hoops, Nike camp and going straight to the league
- NBA draft, Gary Payton and Ray Allen
- Signing with Orlando and playing the stretch forward
- Playing with Dwight Howard and Vince Carter
- Signing with Miami and winning a championship
- Playing in the BIG3, the Rashard Lewis Academy and the Kentucky Derby
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
