Larry “Grandmama” Johnson
Former No.1 overall pick and UNLV icon Larry Johnson joins the guys for Episode 3 of Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles. “Grandmama” is one of those players that the Knuckleheads idolized as kids, and this episode covers one of the most explosive NBA players ever.
Episode Highlights:
1. Winning an NCAA Championship against Duke - [11:22]
2. Tupac, Snoop Dogg and UNLV’s effect on the culture - [15:55]
3. NBA draft, being the No. 1 overall pick and playing for the Hornets - [20:52]
4. Signing with Converse — Grandmama commercials and favorite shoes - [22:30]
5. Movies and television with Space Jam, Family Matters, etc. - [28:02]
6. First time he met MJ - [31:12]
7. Playing for the Charlotte Hornets - [32:20]
8. Going to New York, playing for the Knicks - [47:30]
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
If you liked this episode, please don’t forget to subscribe, tune in, and share this podcast. You may also leave us a review anywhere you listen to and share your feedback!