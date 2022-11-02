Marcus Williams
#FeedTheFlock! Former Saints, now Baltimore Ravens DB Marcus Williams stops by the set for the latest episode of Truss Levelz. Cam, Mark and Marcus go way back to their time in New Orleans, dive into how Ravens purple just hits different, break down how Marcus turned into a safety after playing QB and WR in high school, and spell out the importance of always getting back up after getting knocked down with injuries or losing in the playoffs. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Being driven and having a positive mindset [6:22]
- Playing safety for the first time and getting college offers the next day [18:56]
- Getting drafted by the Saints in the second round [33:56]
- Coming into the league and making a name [38:25]
- The importance of getting that first interception [49:21]
About Our Hosts:
NFL superstars Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds and hearts are as big as their on-field talents. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two powerhouses have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz, a podcast on which the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s, while also spreading good vibes far and wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat played by athletes at their peak. The game is the definition of “rough and tumble” and it isn’t for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to the gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.
There’s levels to this game…. Truss.
