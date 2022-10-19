Kareem Jackson
We got another Bama national champion this week on Truss Levelz! The 2010 first-round draft pick and Denver Broncos DB Kareem Jackson stops by to hang with the fellas. Kareem talks about the pressure he faced as a starter at Alabama his freshman year, playing in Houston for the first eight seasons of his NFL career, leaving Houston to play in Denver, and what it was like to dominate his former team the first time he played them.
Episode Highlights
- His roundabout journey to Tuscaloosa after prep school (17:30)
- Hosting Mark on his first Bama visit (30:45)
- Getting fined by the NFL for his hits (43:25)
- Texans, being a staple in Houston (53:00)
- Playing for the Broncos, the talent they have there (1:02:10)
About Our Hosts:
NFL superstars Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds and hearts are as big as their on-field talents. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two powerhouses have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz, a podcast on which the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s, while also spreading good vibes far and wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat played by athletes at their peak. The game is the definition of “rough and tumble” and it isn’t for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to the gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.
There’s levels to this game…. Truss.
