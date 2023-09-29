Natasha Cloud
This week we bring you a WNBA Champion, Washington Mystics fan favorite, and true veteran in the league … Natasha Cloud! Haley and Natasha dig into the WNBA semifinals, the Mystics’ rollercoaster of a season, the debatable MVP race, and the many stops along Natasha’s journey from second-round draft pick to dominant player in the league. Stay tuned for more Sometimes I Hoop episodes in the coming months.
Episode Highlights:
- Tasha’s 33 ball vs. NY, Mystics a top-4 team when healthy, tapping into her water (2:00)
- MVP race, voting politics, semifinals thoughts (22:00)
- Underrated players in the W (29:05)
- Basketball roots, University of Maryland, St. Joseph’s University (35:22)
- Draft experience, Mystics were the only team after her, first years in the league (46:39)
- Elena Della Donne coming to DC, still hooping after back surgeries (55:00)
- Mystics 2019 championship season (1:02:30)
- Social activism during Covid, Converse supporting her, Vibe Check (1:07:00)
About the Show:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones has been a force in women’s basketball, on and off the court. Now she’s jumping behind the mic to give us an inside look at the women who are changing the game in the paint and beyond. Haley will welcome a who’s who of the women’s game to talk about the biggest news in hoops and their experiences on the court, all while bringing fans behind the scenes of women’s basketball with the most promising and charismatic young stars. It’s a whole Vibe. PERIOD.
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
