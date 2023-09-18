Satou Sabally
This week we bring you the 2x All-Star, AP Most Improved Player, and WNBA fashion icon … Satou Sabally! Haley and Satou reflect on the regular season, what changes heading into playoffs, and Satou’s unique basketball journey from Gambia, to Germany, to Oregon to Texas!
Episode Highlights:
- Career-high 40 points, playoffs, MVP race (1:10)
- Gambia to Germany, basketball roots, goal to play in college (8:30)
- Playing at Oregon, WNBA Draft, bubble season (11:50)
- Playing overseas, Olympic goals, Most Improved Player (23:40)
- Natasha Howard, Arike Ogunbowale, Nyara Sabally (29:05)
- Being a voice for the players, CBA, Vibe Check (34:15)
About the Show:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones has been a force in women’s basketball, on and off the court. Now she’s jumping behind the mic to give us an inside look at the women who are changing the game in the paint and beyond. Haley will welcome a who’s who of the women’s game to talk about the biggest news in hoops and their experiences on the court, all while bringing fans behind the scenes of women’s basketball with the most promising and charismatic young stars. It’s a whole Vibe. PERIOD.
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
