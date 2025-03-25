Knuckleheads with Rudy Gay
This week we’re joined by none other than Rudy Gay! The guys take it all the way back to those legendary Nike Camps and AAU tournaments, dig into Rudy’s early years making an impact in Memphis and learn about the advice Kobe gave Rudy after his Achilles injury. Tune in for a great conversation with a true hooper!
Episode Highlights:
- Growing up in Brooklyn and Maryland, looking up to Melo (2:40)
- The importance of Rudy’s Nike Camp, choosing UConn, NCAA Tournament experience (13:45)
- Getting traded on draft night, the Z-Bo effect in Memphis (39:20)
- Injury during contract year, 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Rudy’s favorite dunks of his career (1:05:21)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
