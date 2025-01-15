Knuckleheads with David West
This week on Knuckleheads we got a true enforcer and pick-and-pop master, David West, on the show. D West looks back on almost dropping out of high school, setting records at Xavier, and his introduction to the league, especially playing the 4. He talks about those Hornets teams, what it was like having to move to OKC, and his game alongside a young CP3. D West touches on moving over to Indiana, battling the Big 3 in Miami, and what it was like to finally win a championship years later with Golden State. D West a real one, Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Dominating at Xavier, starting every game in his four years there (16:02)
- Getting drafted by the New Orleans Hornets (29:50)
- Hornets drafting CP3, having great success with him (45:51)
- Hurricane Katrina, having to relocate to Oklahoma City (52:13)
- D West’s first All Star selection (1:00:10)
- Hornets’ 2008 playoff run, almost taking down San Antonio (1:10:01)
- Going to Indiana, Heat-Pacers playoff rivalry (1:13:05)
- Winning the NBA Finals with the Warriors (1:45:10)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
