Knuckleheads with Marquis Daniels
This week on Knuckleheads we got an Auburn legend and one of our good partners, Marquis Daniels. Marquis joins Q and D to talk about coming up in Florida, going to Mt. Zion Academy for his senior year in high school and how he had no plans to go to college until Auburn saw him hoop and came calling. Marquis talks about his run with the Tigers in the tournament, going undrafted, and eventually signing with the Mavs. He looks back on Dallas’s 2006 Finals appearance and what it was like playing with the Big 3 in Boston, and talks about coaching now at his alma mater. Marquis a real one — tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Auburn’s run to the Sweet 16 in 2003 (12:59)
- Going undrafted, earning his spot with the Mavs (19:09)
- Steve Nash’s influence on Marquis (26:35)
- Rookie year, getting a shot to start in the playoffs (28:05)
- 2006 Mavericks’ Finals run, losing to the Heat (37:33)
- Going to Boston, playing in the NBA Finals with the Big 3 (48:12)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram
Follow on Facebook