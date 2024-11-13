Sometimes I Hoop with Jada Williams
Arizona's gritty guard, Jada Williams, joins the show as she steps into her sophomore season with the Wildcats! From dominating as a teenager to becoming one of the first high school athletes to sign an NIL deal through sharing her passion for basketball on social media, Jada has always embraced the spotlight. Now, she's focused on making her mark in college basketball – so tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Team bonding UNO games, playing near KC this year, backcourt rankings 😱(2:07)
- USC / UCLA rivalry this year is fire, blowing up on social media at a young age, moving from Kansas City to San Diego 🔥(8:00)
- California HS basketball culture, choosing Arizona, breakout game vs. Stanford 🗣️(15:45)
- Off-season work, Helena Pueyo flowers, NIL, Vibe Check 💪🏽(37:30)
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
